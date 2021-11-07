B. Riley Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.16.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

