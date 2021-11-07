Badger DAO (BADGER) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.06 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $33.95 or 0.00052146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $349.21 million and approximately $48.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.