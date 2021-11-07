Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bally’s stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.23. 1,298,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,117. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bally’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15,678.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of Bally’s worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

