bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $51.82

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $932,808.30 and $380,618.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $51.82 or 0.00082384 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00259760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

