Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 232,365 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 295.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,365 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

