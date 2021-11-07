Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 204.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,578 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 92.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 86.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Cerner by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $75.53 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.