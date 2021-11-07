Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 99,031 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 457.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

