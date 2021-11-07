Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 31,333 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,333 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 28,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,773,000 after buying an additional 398,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

