Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 532,998 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.