Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $102,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

