Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $119,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

