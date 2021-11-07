Bank of America Corp DE Sells 116,792 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.89% of Hasbro worth $116,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 440.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2,427.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,211 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,317 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

HAS stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

