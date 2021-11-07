Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 387 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,454,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

