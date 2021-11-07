Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,240,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,909,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708 in the last quarter.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

