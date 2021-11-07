Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $348,000 in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Intrusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $3,392,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 875.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

INTZ stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

