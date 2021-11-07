Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,111 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Landmark Bancorp worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

