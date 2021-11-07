Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,749 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 773,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,811,000 after buying an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

