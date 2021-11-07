Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $286,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

RWX stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

