Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 6,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 899% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPHLF)

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

