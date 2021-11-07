Barclays Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $148.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,123,000. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,471,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

