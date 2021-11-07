Barclays Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $184.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Barclays from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

