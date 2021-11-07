Barclays Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $85.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,717 shares of company stock worth $36,421,746. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

