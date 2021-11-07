Barclays Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $228.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

