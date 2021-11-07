Barclays Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to “Equal Weight”

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.