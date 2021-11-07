Barclays Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to “Equal Weight”

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of GSK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
