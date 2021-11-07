Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.77. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 303,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.