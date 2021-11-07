BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

NYSE:BCE opened at $50.84 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. BCE had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 483,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,363,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

