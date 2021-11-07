Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 182,897 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

