Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,951 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,715,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,830 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.1% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 531,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.