Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 152.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 231,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,839.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,649.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,011.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

