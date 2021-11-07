Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,021.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.55. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.66 and a 52 week high of $200.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

