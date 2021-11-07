Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $83,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.37 and a 52 week high of $258.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

