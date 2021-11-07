Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $241.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $243.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

