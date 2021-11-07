Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.64.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $225.78 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

