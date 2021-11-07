Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.