Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €61.40 ($72.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.20. Befesa has a 52 week low of €35.00 ($41.18) and a 52 week high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.