Belt (BELT) Price Tops $39.41

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00082934 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.52 or 0.07281040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,700.87 or 0.99732580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

