Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after buying an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

