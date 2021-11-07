Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Biogen were worth $87,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

