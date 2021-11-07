Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.