BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $18,259.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.16 or 0.00412954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 185.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 326,461,317 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

