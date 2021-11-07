black and white Capital LP Acquires 176,300 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the quarter. Rambus makes up approximately 1.1% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. black and white Capital LP owned about 0.41% of Rambus worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

