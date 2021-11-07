black and white Capital LP Has $51.99 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

black and white Capital LP lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for 5.4% of black and white Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. black and white Capital LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $51,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,806,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $194.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average is $247.53.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

