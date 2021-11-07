BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.