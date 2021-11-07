BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

