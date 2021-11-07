BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHAS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

