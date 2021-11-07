BlackRock Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock worth $1,150,649. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TZOO opened at $10.93 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

