BlackRock Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NC opened at $32.29 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.68.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

