BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.00% of BIOLASE worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 178,839 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BIOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

