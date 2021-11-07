BlackRock Inc. Sells 73,703 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of SEACOR Marine worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 467,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 961,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 417,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

NYSE SMHI opened at $4.90 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.