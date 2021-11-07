BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

