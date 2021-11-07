BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
