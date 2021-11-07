Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.19 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $405,753.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

